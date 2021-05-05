It looks like we’re going to get a Black Superman movie after all. There were rumors of a Black Superman movie for a few years, but things became set in stone earlier this year when Warner announced that author Ta-Nehisi Coates was set to write the film, and J.J. Abrams is set to produce. Now, Warner Bros. and DC Comics are reportedly “committed” to finding a Black director to direct the film and have already begun their search.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, among the list of people being eyed by executives are Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr., J.D. Dillard, Regina King, and Shaka King, the director, and co-writer of Judas and the Black Messiah. Barry Jenkins was also listed as a possiblity.

THR reported that some potential directors have already met with Warner Bros and DC. One agent told THR that the process was “phenomenally early.”

THR also confirmed that the movie will not be a part of the central DC universe. Instead, Ta-Nehisi Coates will make a new take on Superman “in the vein of the original Superman comics and will have the protagonist hail from Krypton and come to Earth,” one that could be a “20th century period piece.”

While Warner and DC search for a director, there is still no word on who will play Superman. Since the movie was announced, many people thought that Michael B. Jordan would be cast as Kal-El. Late last month, Jordan put these rumors to rest while on a press run for his Amazon Prime movie Without Remorse. “I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one,” Jordan said.