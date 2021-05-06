When business calls, 50 Cent is first on the line. The Southside Jamaica Queens native has always represented his birthplace, but now he taking his talents to the South.

Earlier this year, he echoed his support of Texas’ Governor, Greg Abbot. Abbot lifted the Lone Star State’s mask mandate well before vaccines were distributed across the country. Since then Texas has been fully open for business. Once 50 Cent caught wind of the state’s new policy, he was on board.

“I’m headed to Texas f*ck this.”

The legendary rapper and film producer is now trading in his Mets and Yankees fitted cap for an Astros one, literally. Rest assure that he packed a number of fitted caps to continue to represent his home teams.

Fif recently took to social media to make the announcement about his new place of residence.

“I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later,” he wrote as his caption on Instagram, posing with a Houston Astros cap on his head.

In the same post, he announced his next G-Unit Film & Television project with Discovery + entitled, “Confessions of a Crime Queen.”

According to the Deadline, the series will follow Queenpins, who built criminal empires, but later saw it come to end.

I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i'll explain later.🚦Green Light Gang 💣BOOM💥 pic.twitter.com/z6FAkAYwB4 — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2021

He even received a warm welcome from Houston’s mayor and the NAACP.

Welcome to #Houston @50cent.



It is great to hear that you have chosen our city as your new home. Welcome to the most diverse city in the nation.



📸: Dec. 2020 at Congresswoman's @JacksonLeeTX18 Toys for Kids event pic.twitter.com/uJ6vb5xIlz — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 5, 2021

Welcome to Houston @50Cent Thank you for choosing Houston as your new home. Your NAACP Houston Branch Family looks forward to working with you again!! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/nTSqdQbNkQ — NAACP Houston (@NAACPHOU) May 5, 2021

In addition, 50 recently announced the July 18th release date for his Power spin-off: “Raising Kanan.” The anticipation is high and Curtis Jackson continues to deliver.