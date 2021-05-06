Billboard and Twitter to Unite for Social Media Chart ‘Billboard Hot Trending’

Social media capital is only gaining more importance. Twitter and Billboard have announced a new real-time music chart that will track social media engagement to rank the most popular songs.

The new chart titled Billboard Hot Trending will sort through trending topics “including buzz around new releases, awards show, and festival moments, music nostalgia threads and more.”

The chart will refresh every 24 hours and will measure at any given time.

In addition, Twitter has partnered with Genius for their show Verified, which annotates the meanings of songs in each line.