Deion Sanders wasn’t a fan of the last NFL Draft.

Sanders was absolutely disgusted no former HBCU players heard their names called during the 2021 NFL Draft last week. That’s right, not a single one. Out of 259 players selected into the NFL, the league couldn’t find one HBCU player to draft? It’s a problem Sanders is looking to address in coming years.

“And we have the Audacity to Hate on one another while our kids are being NEGLECTED & REJECTED. I witnessed a multitude of kids that we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted,” Sanders said in his latest Instagram post caption. “My prayers are that This won’t EVER happen again. Get yo knife out my back and fight with me not against me!”

Sanders’ popularity put the Jackson State Tigers in the spotlight this last season. Perhaps such publicity will change the way NFL teams evaluate players attending HBCUs.

Sanders recently wrapped up his first season at the helm with the Tigers (4-3, 3-2 SWAC). Four of Jackson State’s games were on ESPN or ESPN2, and Sanders said the nationally broadcast games weren’t only wins for his players, but players from opposing teams in the SWAC as well.

An HBCU combine with NFL, CFL and XFL scouts was held April 9 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but Sanders said he wanted to see HBCU players competing alongside those from other schools.

“We should be right there,” Sanders said. “We shouldn’t have a separate combine. That doesn’t make sense to have a separate combine. I was just trying to get us in, but now that I’m involved, and I’m in it, we don’t want separate. We want together.”