At this point, Donald Trump may have to just give it up. The former President of the United States of America is being forced to cut his ties with social media after being banned from several platforms.

Donnie found himself banned from the social site, Twitter a few months ago following a series of insensitive and controversial tweets. The ex-president has now created his own social platform to continue to connect with his supporters, using his platform to discuss social issues and current events.

Andrew Solender, Forbes reporter came across an account on Twitter with the handle @DJTDesk, which focused on bringing more attention to Trump’s latest statements. In close to 24 hours, the page was removed from the Twitter platform.

“A Twitter account made to tweet the statements Trump puts out through his super PAC, @DJTDesk, has been suspended after about a day,” said Solender.

Outlets like Facebook and Instagram are also deciding to uphold Trump’s ban from using their platforms. “The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7 to suspend then-President Trump from Facebook and Instagram. Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimised violence,” said a Facebook rep.

“We call on Facebook to ensure that if a head of state or high government official repeatedly posts messages that pose a risk of harm under international human rights norms, the company should either suspend the account or for a set period delete it.”

Looks like Donald Trump will have to find another way to connect to his supporters, the public figure who once had 88 million followers on his social media, has briefly hinted that he has plans to run for President in 2024.