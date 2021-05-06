If Drake is sending your mom a candle, it’s not because he trying to shoot his shot. It’s just for Mother’s Day. The 6ix God is selling a new candle set from his popular candle collection on Postmates Friday to Sunday.

The Better World Fragrance House candle will come free with a $50 minimum order on a specific list of restaurants in both New York City and Los Angeles. The candle line is available exclusively via Postmates, betterworldfragrancegouse.co and in-store at KANDL in Toronto

Drake Releases Candle Collection via Postmates — And Yes, You Have to Order Takeout to Get One​ https://t.co/hEtRXfwMgd — People (@people) May 6, 2021

Just yesterday, the Certified Lover Boy uploaded a video to his Instagram story of his son in amazement of one of the greatest of all-time mesmerized by the work of the Miami and Cleveland versions of LeBron James.

Advertisement