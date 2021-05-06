Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seem to be heading for a split. The man Rodgers replaced, Brett Favre, spoke on the star QB and states he believes the marriage of AR12 and his former team is headed for an end.

“I think I know Aaron fairly well, and honestly I just don’t see him coming back and just saying, ‘All right, let’s just bury the hatchet, whatever caused the rift, and I’m just going to come back and play because I love the guys, I love the Green Bay fans’ — I assume he does — but his rift isn’t with the fans or the players. It’s with the front office. Will he just swallow his pride and come in? Maybe. But I don’t see that happening,” Favre said.

He would also tell ESPN radio’s Wilde & Tausche: “If there’s not a trade, my gut tells me that he’d rather sit out than play. That’s just my gut. There’s no reason for me to say that other than that’s what my gut’s telling me, and I think you guys know Aaron fairly well enough to sort of feel the same way.”

Suitors for Rodgers are believed to be the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. Do you think he will be out of Green Bay?