Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul Get In Altercation At Press Conference

Things got heated between Floyd Mayweather and controversial youtuber Jake Paul Thursday, May 6. The now viral video of the altercation between the two, shows Paul grabbing a white baseball cap off of the 44-year-old’s head.

The incident occurred at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, during the professional boxers press conference with Logan Paul for their upcoming match in June.

It got heated at the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul press conference after Jake Paul took Mayweather's hat.



(via @jakepaul) pic.twitter.com/47EXBWKcJo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2021

In the video, Logan and his brother Jake Paul can bee seen taunting the boxer. At some point during the argument, Jake and Mayweather came face to face and Jake seemingly challenged Mayweather before the altercation broke out. During the incident, the boxer and his bodyguards quickly got his hat back.

Following the scuffle Jake Paul took to instagram and began to troll Mayweather.

“I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights.” said Paul.

I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021



He continued to tweet and posted a video with the caption “Went as planned.” Leading some people to believe it may have been staged. The YouTube also posted link to a website to buy merchandise that says “gotcha hat”.

went as planned pic.twitter.com/bw8WGwUkd5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Mayweather hasn’t publicly posted about the Paul brawl as of Thursday evening Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are set to square off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, June 6. Fans can watch the fight live on Showtime pay-per-view.