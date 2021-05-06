Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were both fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for violating the league’s media rule. The league made the announcement in a press statement.

The NBA requires that healthy players be made available upon request to reporters before or after every game. Throughout the season, Irving has declined on several occasions to be available in a news conference. Most recently, Irving declined requests to speak to reporters after the Nets’ 124-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

This marks the second time this season that Irving and the Nets have been fined for a failure to comply with the league’s media guidelines. In December, Irving and the Nets were each fined $25,000 after he declined numerous requests to speak to reporters during training camp.

Irving is making over $33 million this season. He probably isn’t sweating the fine but the question now is, will he continue to stay silent when it comes to talking to the media.