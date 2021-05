Meek Mill Shares Photo of His Son Czar on His First Birthday

Meek Mill Shares Photo of His Son Czar on His First Birthday

Meek Mill isn’t one that is hiding the world from his son or vice versa. The Dreamchaser hit Instagram to share a photo of his son Czar, that he had with Milan Harris.

“Happy bday Czar,” Meek wrote with the image. “Love you. Tomar your first big day!!!! 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 can’t wait to see you …”

You can see the reveal below.

Advertisement