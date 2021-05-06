Nike has launched the new global campaign, “Play New,” which invites people to discover sport in new ways, with multiple chapters of inspiring content and experiences coming throughout the rest of the year.

Nike believes sport has the power to give people confidence to pursue goals, provide a platform to amplify voices and beliefs, and can build community – all of which has potential to transform the world. And sport doesn’t have to be traditional – it can be movement, play or competition.

The campaign launches with an anthem film titled “Play New,” which features elite athletes Sabrina Ionescu, Dina Asher-Smith and Blake Leeper as well as the award-winning singer and dancer Rosalía, who join everyday athletes in having fun trying new sports.

Advertisement

Nike will share a series of Play New stories featuring athletes and other protagonists on Nike’s digital ecosystem and social channels. These stories will highlight how sport has changed these athletes, and then how they have changed the world around them. Among the first few stories:

Dina Asher-Smith will share the impact sport had on her as a young runner, as a female athlete and now as a role model for girls and young women.

Sabrina Ionescu will talk about how her childhood game gave her the grit she has today, and why she’s determined to inspire the next generation of basketball players.

You can see the new spot below and hear from the VP of Global Brand Marketing here.