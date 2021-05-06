Unfortunately, the rap industry would suffer another loss after news broke that Pennsylvania rapper, Flatline Nizzy has been fatally shot. According to reports, Nizzy, real name, Nathan Freeman had been found deceased on May 3rd.

Freeman was reportedly in the McKees Rocks area around 1:30 AM before police responded to a phone call, reporting a shooting nearby his location. When police arrived at the scene, they noted that Freeman had been shot in the head and had succumbed to his injury. Authorities are investigating the case, there has been no mention of any suspects at the moment.

Just two months ago, the 24-year-old rapper, who would’ve turned 25 on May 21, had been promoting his project Rent Due. Just a day before his unfortunate passing, the rapper tweeted “I really love and appreciate my mom. That’s really my lady.”

Nizzy’s viewing will be held on May 13th and viewing held on May 14th. The Freeman family will release more details.