Texas-born, GRAMMY Award-nominated, and multi-platinum hip-hop artist Travis Scott is excited to announce that his Astroworld Festival has fully sold out in under an hour with over 100,000 total guests scheduled to attend the weekend event this fall. The music festival is slated to return for a third year to NRG Park in Houston, Texas with an expanded two-day format on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6.

Tickets for the music festival went on sale earlier today at 10:00 am CT but in less than 60 minutes, the entire weekend event was sold out without a music performance lineup attached. Every year since its inception, Scott’s festival has sold out in advance of the lineup reveal, with 2021 setting the record for fastest sell out yet.

This fall, Astroworld looks to once again become the largest artist-curated music festival in the world, as well as the largest music event in Scott’s hometown of Houston. Every detail of Astroworld Festival is an extension of Scott’s personal creativity and unique vision, truly making Astroworld a festival like no other.

Scott is confirmed as the festival’s headlining performer as he prepares for the forthcoming release of his highly-anticipated new album, Utopia. The full music lineup will be revealed at a later date closer to the festival.

With a new creative theme, “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe”, the critically-acclaimed rapper turned mainstream culture phenom will once again curate and produce a larger-than-life multi-stage music festival experience in his hometown of Houston, while also bringing back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of AstroWorld, the legendary and now-defunct amusement park that Scott visited countless times during his childhood.

Most recently in November 2019, the festival played host to over 50,000 fans from across the globe for Scott’s special celebration of hip-hop, pop music, and Houston culture. As Scott himself solely curates and hand-selects the festival’s music lineup, past festival performances have featured some of today’s most sought-after music acts beyond just hip-hop and R&B including Post Malone, Rosalia, Pharrell Williams, Da Baby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, among many others.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, Cactus Jack Foundation. Founded by Scott, the nonprofit organization looks to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success. Please visit CactusJack.Foundation to learn more.