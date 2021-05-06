As much as some fans and critics look at Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir marriage as #RelationshipGoals, Akademiks reminded people of the rumors of infidelity on the part of Ka’oir.

Akademiks made it clear that he meant no disrespect on the part of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s marriage and stated that there’s men in general that can’t get over a woman’s past.

Yo Gotti did mention in his Breakfast Club interview that Ka’oir was a big reason for the beef between the two Dirty South emcees, but Akademiks reminded the listeners and observers that neither Gucci or Ka’oir were exclusive to each other at the time of the alleged affiar.

Check out the Akademiks livestream below.