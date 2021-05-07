DJ Envy, his wife, Gia Casey, and his family are mourning the loss of Norma Grante, his mother-in-law. Envy revealed the death on Instagram, detailing how hard it is to endure the loss.

Help us send healing energy to @djenvy and his family following the death of his wife Gia’s mother, Norma Grante pic.twitter.com/pDecgnAsuf — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) May 6, 2021

“This is extremely difficult to write … How do you tell your wife that everything is going to be alright, when her best friend is no longer here?” Envy wrote. “We were supposed to be on an island right now but just hours before we boarded, we got the worst call imaginable.”

He added, “I tell the story all the time about me choosing ‘Dj’ing’ as my career. Everybody laughed and thought I was crazy, but not Gia’s mom. Norma said, ‘Do what makes you happy & “fuck everybody else. If there’s anything you need, just come to me.’”

Advertisement

You can see the post in full below.