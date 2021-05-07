After a long time away leaving fans clamoring for more, Top Dawg Entertainment’s Isaiah Rashad returns with his new single “Lay Wit Ya,” teaming with fellow Tennessee native Duke Deuce.

The new single and video will be a part of his The House is Burning album that is coming soon.

“This album was difficult,” Rashad stated. “I love music, but I don’t like to say shit. It’s almost like a game for me. It’s like working out. I don’t want to be redundant. Redundancy in general bothers me. Any song that I make, I usually make it in about 30 minutes to an hour, and that’s it. My ideas come to me immediately.”

Advertisement

He adds, “Music is where I go to express myself. It’s what I do to close a chapter. You know what’s crazy? I’m not even ashamed to say it…I really think my albums aren’t different from each other. Eventually, one of my albums will become a classic. I just love this shit. It’s me.”

You can see the new video below.