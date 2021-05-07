Jake Paul Banned From His Brother’s Fight with Floyd Mayweather on June 6

After a heated confrontation after a press conference turned violent, Jake Paul is now banned from the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6 when his brother Logan Paul will face off against his new enemy Floyd Mayweather.

went as planned pic.twitter.com/bw8WGwUkd5 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

all for a hat pic.twitter.com/mfTyvAPT4n — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 7, 2021

The fight sparked after an argument between Paul and Mayweather, which led to the former grabbing the cap of the undefeated boxer. A big scuffle ensued leading to some bumps and bruises on Paul.

In a video posted on Logan’s Instagram, he breaks the news to his brother: “They’re not letting you into the fight. You’re literally banned from the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6.”

