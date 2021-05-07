Justin Bieber is ready to see his fans and has announced the rescheduled dates for the Justice World Tour 2022. The run of shows has added 7 new arena shows to bring the full tour total to 52.

The tour will kick off at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Friday, February 18, 2022 before wrapping at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24, 2022. New arena stops include Austin, Jacksonville and Indianapolis. The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto and many more.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month. More details at justinbiebermusic.com soon.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.