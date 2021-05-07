Mike Epps and Katt Williams to Star in ‘The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2’

Hidden Empire Film Group announced today that they will release the highly-anticipated horror comedy The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, set to release on Friday, June 11.

In addition to Epps and Williams, Meet the Blacks 2 will feature Bresha Webb, Michael Blackson, Gary Owen, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Lil Duval and more.

“We first made the film because it is rare that we get comedies that speak to the urban culture,” said Deon Taylor. “After the success of the first film culturally and theatrically, it was only right to service the fans that were demanding a sequel. This is why we make art and why it’s important for more black filmmakers to emerge.”

You can see the trailer below.