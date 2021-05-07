New York Giants, Grayscale Investments Announce First Cryptocurrency Partnership of an NFL Team

The NFL scored its first-ever cryptocurrency partner, and the New York Giants made it happen.

Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager, and the Giants today announced their exclusive partnership making Grayscale the Official Digital Currency Asset Management Partner of Giants.

“Our partnership with the Giants is incredibly meaningful because our roots are in New York,” said Grayscale CEO, Michael Sonnenshein. “We’re excited to partner with such a forward-thinking franchise, to work together on philanthropic initiatives, and to continue to support the New York metropolitan community.”

Grayscale is one of the world’s largest digital currency asset managers, with more than $46.65 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2021.

While this is the first deal of its kind for an NFL team, moves in the cryptocurrency space are becoming more common with the league’s players.

Top NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence agreed to a multi-year sponsorship deal with crypto exchange Blockfolio. He received his signing bonus in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Next season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Sean Culkin will become the first NFL player to convert his entire salary ($920,000) to Bitcoin.

As the evolution of crypto currency grows, so will the demand for it. The NFL is simply getting ready for it.