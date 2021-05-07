Scott Mescudi better known as Kid Cudi has been influencing listeners with his prolific sound since his breakout in the early 2000s. The rapper would move to New York to begin his career where he would be mentored by Kanye West. Recently, Cudi pulled a wave of opinions after his Saturday Night Live performance where he wore a dress to honor the late Kurt Cobain. While many weren’t here for the floral ensemble, Pete Davidson came to the rapper’s defense in an interview with The Breakfast Club and shared how Kid Cudi’s music ultimately saved him from taking his own life.

“I loved it. I thought it was great,” Pete said in regards to Kid Cudi’s dress. “When you get criticism like that… It’s just like, okay cool. Those are people I don’t really want to associate myself with anyway. People that are that close-minded. I thought it was really cool and like a really cool tribute. Virgil made it, it’s sick. They’re gonna sell it as a unisex dress. I thought he killed it.”

Davidson revealed that it was Man on The Moon that kept him from taking his life. “I would’ve killed myself,” he stated. “Absolutely. One hundred percent. I truly believe if ‘Man on the Moon’ didn’t come out, I wouldn’t be here.”

Advertisement

Check out the full interview with Pete Davidson and The Breakfast Club below!