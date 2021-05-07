Saweetie has released another single in “Fast (Motion)” inspired by Miami dance culture and bringing high-energy to her fans. The new single arrives with a video and is the latest listen to her Pretty B*tch Music album, which will arrive on June 25.

The album will feature production from Timbaland, Danja, Lil John, Murda Beatz and more.

Throughout the video, Saweetie spotlights black-owned brands she consumes such as Brandon Blackwood, Matte Swimwear, Mielle Natural Hair Care, Frank’s Bod, and High Hemp in addition to brand partners Quay, Jack Daniels, and Triller. You can see the new video below.

