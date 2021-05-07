Damian Lillard is one of the NBA’s most clutch performers. Over the past couple of years and last year’s bubble specifically, he has earned the name “Logo Lillard.” His uncanny range can only contend with the range of the NBA’s all-time greatest shooter, Steph Curry.

Lillard is undoubtedly a top-5 player at his position as well as a top-10 player in the league. His signature playoff game-winners have catapulted him to the NBA’s elite. Most recently, the 6-time all-star dished on who he thinks is the best in the game. While it would’ve been easy to same himself, he opted to choose a former Western Conference All-Star teammate.

“I think KD healthy could very well be the best player in the NBA. I mean, nobody can guard him,” said Dame. “If he’s healthy, he’s shooting threes off the dribble, he’s pulling up off the dribble; he’s posting up.

Advertisement

Dame went on to describe Kevin Durant’s versatile game. When it comes to offense, he is arguably the most unguardable player. Standing at 6’10,” he can shoot over anyone.

“He can get to the rim. You can’t block his shot. The way he handles the ball, the way he moves at that size, who are you going to put on him? When healthy, I think at this moment, he could very well be the best player in the league.”

As the regular season is coming to an end, Damian currently leads the Blazers into the playoffs tied for the 6th seed with the Lakers. As of now, it is unlikely to face off against Durant, unless they meet in the NBA Finals. In the postseason, anything can happen.

Check out Dame Dolla’s full interview below.