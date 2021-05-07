Russell Westbrook is having another phenomenal season. The crazy thing about his season is that he is still facing criticism as a player because he has never won a championship. Westbrook’s game has always been compared to NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, who has now come to the defense of him.

In the interview with Mark Steins of the New York Times, Robertson said that he hopes Westbrook breaks his career triple-doubles record of 181. Westbrook is inching closer with 180 triple-doubles and looks likely to surpass Robertson this season.

“I think he’s one of the elite guards in basketball, and I think it’s ridiculous some sportswriters criticize him because he has not won a championship,” said Robertson. “Players don’t win championships by themselves. You’ve got to have good management. You need to get with the right group of players.”

Robertson has a point. Despite consistently being celebrated by his actual teammates for his leadership qualities, Westbrook does indeed draw unfair criticism oftentimes. Robertson was considered by many as a great player who never won a championship until he played with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970.

Westbrook couldn’t careless about the critics. He just wants to ball.