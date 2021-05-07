Tee Grizzley has returned with his new album Built For Whatever. The new release brings in features from Big Sean, Quavo, Young Dolph, Lil Durk, G Herbo, King Von, YNW Melly, Lil TJay, and Detroit natives Allstar Lee, Mu, and Baby Grizzley.

The album is the follow-up to The Smartest EP. “The title of this album is my whole life in one sentence. The songs on the album and the things I refer to lyrically on each track reflect pieces of my real life. The name of this album is exactly what I am – built for whatever,” Grizzley said.

You can hear the full album below.

