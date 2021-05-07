Newly released Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has recently added some ink to his body art repertoire and the recognizable face he had tatted on his arm this past week has more than one meaning.

While in the studio last week, Shmurda called up his tattoo artist, Daz Leone, to meet him in the studio early Wednesday to get this new, meaningful art permanently placed on his person. Leone said that Shmurda asked for the Tubman tatt because she’s an idol of the “Hot N***a” rapper. Leone also said that the Tubman tatt was a symbol of the strong, Black women who raised him, specifically his mother and grandmother.

Daz, whose known the rapper since they were children, says that Shmurda plans on getting more Black History tattoos to add to his assortment.

