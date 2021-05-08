The Obamas confirmed that their longtime family dog Bo passed away from cancer Saturday, May 8. According to the former first family, the dog battled cancer. Former President Obama paid his respects to the beloved family companion on Instagram.

“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between. He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.” said Barack.

According to the family, Bo was a gift to their daughters (Malia and Sasha) after the 2008 election. Throughout the year’s Bo became an important part of the family. Former first lady Michelle Obama shared her memories of their dog.

Advertisement

“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, comforting presence in our lives. He was there when the girls came home from school, greeting them with a wag. He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth. He was there when we flew on Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Roll, and when the Pope came to visit. And when our lives slowed down, he was there, too—helping us see the girls off to college and adjust to life as empty nesters.” said Michelle.

Bo was one of the two Portuguese Waterdogs the former first family owned.