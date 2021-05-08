Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead on Thursday, according to police in Austin, Texas.

Our hearts are broken. We love you Jake. You’ll be dearly missed, but never forgotten.



48💔 pic.twitter.com/eIdkFULkTb — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 7, 2021

The Austin Police Department said it received a call at 12:18 p.m. local time and responded to the 1200 block of West 22nd Street, a residential area just to the west of the Texas campus, and identified the individual as Jake Ehlinger, who was a redshirt sophomore.

No cause of death was released and police said the death was not considered suspicious.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian called the death “a tragedy beyond measure.”

“Words cannot express the depth of our sadness and the huge void we are feeling, but above all else, our hearts pour out to Sam, Jena, Morgen and the entire Ehlinger family,” Sarkisian said in a statement. “Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete. Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one.”

Ehlinger is the younger brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts.