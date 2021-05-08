Over the past couple of years you may have heard Stacey Abrams name. The political leader served in Georgia politics for more than 11 years and was the Democratic nominee for Governor of the peach state in 2018. Most recently the New York Times bestselling author is recognized for playing an instrumental role in flipping Georgia blue.

Now, Abrams is making headlines by announcing her plans to run for president some day. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning she confirmed her goals.

“Do I hold it as an ambition? Absolutely,” she told Moriarty. “And even more importantly, when someone asks me if that’s my ambition, I have a responsibility to say ‘Yes,’ for every young woman, every person of color, who sees me and decides what they’re capable of based on what I think I am capable of. … It’s about, you cannot have those things you refuse to dream of.”

In 2018, the political leader lost to Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp the political leader in one of the most closely watched gubernatorial races in the country that year. Since then, she focused on voting rights and ballot access, with her organiation Fair Fight.

“When you have never spent more than seven minutes in line, it is nearly impossible to imagine that there are poor Black people who stand in line for eight hours, miss an entire day’s wages, risk losing their jobs simply to cast a ballot in an election that may or may not have any benefit in their lives,” Abrams said.

As of now, Abrams is focused advocating for voting rights activist and being an author. Her new novel, “While Justice Sleeps,” is out next week.