Happy Born Day To The Ghostface Killaaaaaahhh!!! No One Can Get Iller!

On this day in 1970, rapper/actor Dennis Coles aka Ghostface Killah was born. The chamber of eccentricity comes almost exclusively from Tony Starks, who has been compared to the likes of Slick Rick with his signature, six inch high eagle bracelet and other excessively gaudy jewels.

At the foundation of the Wu saga, Ghost’s face was unseen and wasn’t revealed until the Chef’s Only Built For Cuban Linx classic “Purple Tape”. With ten solid solo albums under his belt, Ghostdini continues to impact the game along with his WTC family. Look out for his forthcoming album this year entitled Supreme Clientele Presents… Blue & Cream: The Wally Era and the anticipated Wu covert comeback project called A Better Tomorrow.

The Source Magazine would like to send a super shout out to the “Ironman” of Hip Hop on his degree day! Enjoy!

