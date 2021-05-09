We love giving our moms flowers when they can smell them. These amazing and brilliant moms used what they had to raise these hip hop kings. Love, support, knowledge, perseverance and encouragement. All the things essential to raising a compassionate individual.Some of these moms were abandoned by their significant others while some struggled to make ends meet but that didn’t stop them.

Strong women are a blessing. ‘Strong’ is sometimes forced on girls, women, moms, and grandmothers. Some worked two jobs went to school, provided food, clothing and shelter for their children and still managed to smile. While every woman deserves to experience luxury, many live a life working hard to give their kids everything they didn’t have. Just like a watered seed, their children have turned into blessings and every mom in the world can agree.

Check out these rappers with their favorite girls—their moms, Happy Mother’s Day!

Advertisement

Gucci Mane and his mom

Big Sean and his mom

Cam’ron and his mom

J.Cole and his mom

Fetty Wap and his mom

Jay-Z and his mom

Kanye West and his mom

T.I. and his mom

Ludacris and his mom

Nicki Minaj and her mom

Brother Love and his mom