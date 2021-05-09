We love giving our moms flowers when they can smell them. These amazing and brilliant moms used what they had to raise these hip hop kings. Love, support, knowledge, perseverance and encouragement. All the things essential to raising a compassionate individual.Some of these moms were abandoned by their significant others while some struggled to make ends meet but that didn’t stop them. 


Strong women are a blessing. ‘Strong’ is sometimes forced on girls, women, moms, and grandmothers. Some worked two jobs went to school, provided food, clothing and shelter for their children and still managed to smile. While every woman deserves to experience luxury, many live a life working hard to give their kids everything they didn’t have. Just like a watered seed, their children have turned into blessings and  every mom in the world can agree.

Check out these rappers with their favorite girls—their moms, Happy Mother’s Day! 

Gucci Mane and his mom
Big Sean and his mom
Cam’ron and his mom
J.Cole and his mom
Fetty Wap and his mom
Jay-Z and his mom
Kanye West and his mom
T.I. and his mom
Ludacris and his mom
Nicki Minaj and her mom
Brother Love and his mom
Nelly and his mom