Following up after Mother’s Day weekend, Cardi B and Reebok are excited to introduce the all new “Mommy & Me” capsule footwear collection.

In honor of the launch, and reflecting on recent years as a new mom, Cardi wanted to share some advice with her fans that has helped her through motherhood so far. With fun tips ranging from how to keep kids entertained, to the number one piece of advice she’d pass on to her daughter.

Cardi B and Reebok worked hand-in-hand to create the “Mommy & Me” capsule footwear collection to honor her unwavering love for her daughter, Kulture. Cardi was inspired by the indescribable feeling of love she experienced when her daughter was born, and how her baby girl changed everything within her life.

Keeping the designs monochrome, each Club C Cardi is emblematic of Cardi and Kulture, drawing on her compassion and sensitivity. The thoughtful collection includes two Club C Cardi silhouettes – one in Rose Gold and one in Aqua Dust – inspired by special moments with Kulture, and Cardi’s life as a mom.

Known as the metal of love, rose gold is shiny and feminine but strong and durable, much like Cardi’s love and affection for Kulture. The Aqua Dust colorway ties back to the Aquamarine stone which represents clarity, calm and relaxation: three adjectives that Cardi uses to describe being a mom. Aquamarine is also the breathing stone which, to Cardi, is illustrative of how she feels now that Kulture is in her life.

The Reebok x Cardi B “Mommy & Me” collection is the final Club C Cardi drop and will be available to purchase in adult, junior and infant sizing on Reebok.com starting May 13th at 10AM EST.