Chance the Rapper is headed to the silver screen. The Chicago star has released a teaser trailer for a film that will celebrate five years of his Coloring Book mixtape.

The upcoming concert film, Magnificient Coloring World, will be the first time chance hits theaters. Chance made history in 2017 when he became the first independent artist to win a Grammy for a mixtape—collecting a trio of statues for “Best New Artist,” “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Album.” Directed by Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank, Paper Towns) and produced by Chance’s House of Kicks film and Park Pictures, the film is slated for a Summer 2021 release.

”As the first individual music artist to distribute a concert film at AMC, Chance continues to break new ground in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this incredible event to the big screen at AMC communities around the country,” said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, SVP, Content Strategy & Inclusive Programming at AMC Theatres “Chance’s love of not only film, but the communal magic of the cinemas and the shared experience of seeing a film together makes this collaboration even more special.”

You can see the trailer below.