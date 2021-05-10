Put some respect on his name and address him as Doctor Charlamagne Tha God.

The Breakfast Club radio host was chosen as the commencement speaker for this year’s graduating class of South Carolina State University. While Charlamagne, born, Lenard McKelvey, has always been vocal about his non-attendance of college, he is a testament to faith, work, and purpose. The New York Times Best-selling author’s topic of focus to the class of 2021 was doing what is “necessary.”

He spoke on the change the world endured over the past year and how it has altered what is necessary for our lives. He also touched on the importance of speaking up as Black people within corporate spaces. These choices can only make it easier and kick down the door for those coming after you. While doing so Uncle Charla added in the story about one of his inspirations, Denmark Vessey.

Charlamagne has numerous ties to the South Carolina HBCU. His mother and wife are both South Carolina State alumnae. Prior to his speech, he acknowledged the 360 moments and echoed the same sentiment in his IG caption.

“Couldn’t ask for a greater Mother’s Day weekend….,” he said in his caption.

“Giving the commencement speech at my mothers alma mater on Mothers Day Weekend while she’s alive to see it was surreal. Thank You God for engineering my life and Thank You @scstate1896 for the opportunity. It was an honor and a privilege!!!!”

Back in 2019, McKelvey also set up a scholarship fund at S.C. State for $250K. Congrats to the now Dr. Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey.

Check out his full speech below.