It is no secret that DJ Khaled is the king of Hip-Hop and R&B posse cuts. He single-handedly keeps the art alive with each album. His projects has continued to be filled with the game’s biggest superstars including some legendary icons and the latest effort is no different. For Khaled Khaled the Grammy-winning producer did not leave anyone out from being apart of this special moment.

Khaled Khaled features Jay-Z, Drake, Drake, Lil Baby, Cardi B, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R. Bryson Tiller and many more. Prior to the album’s release, he dropped the Jay-Z & Nas collaboration track, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

DJ Khaled’s eleventh studio album debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard’s Album 200 charts. He took to socials to share the moment with his fans.

Advertisement

“I cried many nights. Tears of JOY and Pain making this album. Everyone’s beautiful word really touched my heart. God is Great! #KHALEDKHALED #1 album in the country @billboard I told my team I have them permission to film everything. I want my fans to see the real. Just be”

I cried many nights. Tears of JOY and Pain making this album. Everyone’s beautiful word really touched my heart.

God is Great!#KHALEDKHALED #1 album in the country 🤲🏽 @billboard

I told my team I have them permission to film everything. I want my fans to see the real. Just be pic.twitter.com/uMCqi75Wh7 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 9, 2021

In a number of posts, Khaled celebrated a well-deserved No. 1 album debut after moving 95K units in his first week. Khaled also announced the video for his Justin Bieber and 21 Savage collaboration, “Let It Go.”