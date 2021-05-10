Jay-Z is a businessman in every sense of the word. He will always find new ways to expand his brand and find new business ventures. Now, Hov seems to be in the process of starting his own production company, and it seems like he has already filed a trademark application.

According to legal docs acquired by TMZ, Jay’s company S. Carter Enterprises filed a trademark for “2/J” on May 3 for “entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production” of TV shows, movies, etc.

Jay-Z Files for Trademark, Appears to be Ramping Up Production Company https://t.co/6WJhf7Mb2a — TMZ (@TMZ) May 8, 2021

While it is too early to tell what Jay is doing, it seems like he is laying the groundwork for his own production company.

Advertisement

The only question we can ask is why didn’t Hov start this earlier. This is not Jay’s first venture into film production. In 2017, he produced the critically acclaimed docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story, a six-part docuseries about the three years Kalief Browder spent in New York’s Rikers Island jail despite never being convicted of a crime. The following year, Hov produced Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which detailed the life and death of Trayvon Martin.