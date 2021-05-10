Chicago designer and creative director, Joe Freshgoods is collaborating with 7-Eleven for a limited-edition capsule collection that includes sweats, shirts and socks, along with collectible sticker packs inspired by the iconic 7-Eleven colors: green, orange, and red.

“I’m beyond excited to bring this collab with 7-Eleven to life,” said Freshgoods. “Growing up in Chicago, I would always hit up the local 7-Eleven on Division and Lockwood to grab a Slurpee drink or a snack and just hang out with friends. While that store is now closed, the brand reminds me of being young and free, so I had a lot of fun coming up with these designs in the iconic orange, green and red colors that 7-Eleven fans and skaters alike are going to love.”

The collection will feature two merch drops that will be highly exclusive and sought after. Starting at 7:11pm EST on May 13, 2021 on joefreshgoods.com, 7-Eleven and Joe Freshgoods fans alike can purchase this exclusive gear. The second merch drop is set to go live two weeks later, on May 27 at 7:11pm EST on the same site.

Prices for the limited-edition merch range from $10 to $90. You can learn more about the collaboration, including how to score early access to the merchandise drops, here. This is just the tip of the iceberg as 7-Eleven kicks off “Brainfreeze SZN.” With exclusive 7-Eleven merch, customized Spotify playlists, and a new AR game.