Popular Philadelphia artist, Lil Uzi Vert, and his current girlfriend City Girls’ JT have recently gone public with their relationship and have been slowly but surely sharing their PDA. While the couple seems to be enjoying each other’s company, from time to time there seems to be something or someone that comes to disturb their happiness.

This time, the ex-girlfriend of Lil Uzi Vert, Brittany Byrd has been a block in the road for the couple, as she recently came out with a video on her social media that could have held some shade for JT and Uzi. “I offer this to every young girl, every woman or young person following me to never give your whole life to a man, never let a man use you to attack another woman, don’t allow yourself to be abused, confused, misused enough to become an abuser. I’m too much of a womanist I am too much of a feminist to, ever allow myself to hate you,” Britanny started in the video.

“You can call me homeless, but I saw you get three-pieced like a person in a Mayweather fight and asking for a hotel room and a safe environment and it just didn’t make me feel good to see that, it made me feel sorry for the girls who think that abuse is okay. You can call me everything but a child of God but I never wanna see a woman get beat, I wanna use this platform for good forreal,” she continued.

While Uzi has yet to publicly speak on the matter, JT put her Twitter fingers to use once she suspected that Byrd threw some subliminals regarding her and Uzi’s leaked Arena Homme + magazine cover. “All jokes aside for someone who left someone the obsession is real, move on … be happy live your life!” JT penned.

“I never saw that sick ass b*tch a day of my life!!” JT posted to her Instagram story in response to Brittany’s claims.

JT continued to deny Brittany’s claims with more ammo on Twitter. Check out the back and forth below.