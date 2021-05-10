SOURCE SPORTS: Karl Anthony Towns Shares a Heartfelt Moment With His Dad Before His First Mother’s Day Game Without His Mom

Karl Anthony Towns and his father Karl sr shared a heartfelt moment during Sunday’s Minnesota Timberwolves against the Orlando Magic.

Towns lost his mother Jacqueline to COVID-19 in April 2020, meaning he and his father are experiencing their second Mother’s Day without her. Prior to the game, the pair shared an embrace filled with love and saddness.

Karl-Anthony Towns shared an emotional moment on Mother's Day with his dad, Karl Sr. 🙏



KAT’s mother, Jacqueline, died due to complications from COVID-19 in 2020. pic.twitter.com/yyK5jq33J6 — ESPN (@espn) May 9, 2021

COVID-19 took the lives of six family members of the Towns’ family included his mom. Towns were extremely close to his mom, so playing in his first mother’s day game without her must of felt extremely surreal.

Towns did finish the game with 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in only 29 minutes as the Timberwolves beat Orlando by 32. That win was definetly for his mom.