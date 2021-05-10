For decades, anyone in the Black community who showed sympathy or support for the Nation of Islam’s Minister Farrakhan was immediately vilified and in 2021, at least for actor Lakeith Stanfield, not much has changed.

The Get Out actor showed up in a Clubhouse chat room titled “Did Min. Farrakhan Tarnish His Legacy by Being Antisemitic?”, but the discussion was ended by its moderator. Moments later, Stanfield ended up in another Clubhouse room called “Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan.”

Stanfield was made a moderator in that chat room, but was almost immediately confronted by a Jewish woman, who questioned why Stanfield didn’t confront and condemn what was viewed as anti-Semitic hate speech. The following day, the Atlanta actor joined a Clubhouse chat room, this time with Jewish moderators, admitting to them that he didn’t do anything to confront those engaged in the conversation.

The 29-year-old actor has taken to IG to apologize for the anti-Semitic chat room, stating, “I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind. I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech. I am not an anti-Semite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room.”