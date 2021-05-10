After a statement performance from Anthony Davis giving the Los Angeles Lakers a much-needed win, the band appears to be that much closer to being back together. Lakers leader LeBron James is set to return this week.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports King James is aiming to return Tuesday against the New York Knicks, which would be one game ahead of the Banner raising game against the Houston Rockets.

The fight now for the Lakers is to avoid the Play-In Tournament and lock in at the 6th seed. There is a potential downside to that position, however, as it could line the Lakers up for a first round match up with the Clippers.

Where do you think the Lakers will land?