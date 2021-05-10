Lil Baby Go All Out To Honor Jayda Cheaves For Mother’s Day

Lil Baby Go All Out To Honor Jayda Cheaves For Mother’s Day

Lil Baby never hesitates when it comes to showing appreciation to Jayda Cheaves.

On Sunday, May 9th millions across the country celebrated Mother’s Day. It is a day to show our appreciation to all of the women who have raised or are raising the future generation.

Despite Cheaves publicly calling an end to her relationship with Lil Baby back in February, the two continue to co-parent their son, Loyal. The superstar rapper certainly showed up and showed out for his son’s mother on Sunday. Jayda took to her IG story to showcase the Mother’s Day gifts that he copped for her.

Advertisement

The decorated room was filled with white floral designs as well as candles. He even topped it off with a number of Birkin Bags to add to her collection, as well as a new car.

Jayda celebrated the rest of the day with a family brunch.

Check it out the gifts she receives from Lil Baby below.