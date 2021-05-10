Lil Baby Post and Deletes Release Date for Joint Album with Lil Durk

Post and Delete is fast but the Internet is faster. The controversial media star captured a post from Lil Baby that seemingly shared the release date for his collaborative album with Lil Durk.

Post & delete from #LilBaby 👀 “Voice Of The Heros” with #LilDurk might be dropping on May 28th. pic.twitter.com/iCAQnMDcZT — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 9, 2021

“How does Voice of the Heroes dropping May 28 sound?” Lil Baby wrote.

Back in March, Lil Baby hinted at the idea of a joint effort with Durk. “Aye, y’all tell @LilDurk Let’s drop the tape fucc,” Baby wrote on Instagram in March.

Lil Baby & Lil Durk have a collab mixtape on the way. Need it or keep it⁉️🔥 pic.twitter.com/iLAbbr7utF — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 8, 2021

A tease of the duo came in the release of the “Every Chance I Get” single bringing the two stars to the screen together. You can see that video below.