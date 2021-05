Lil TJay is running it up. The rapper’s single “Calling My Phone” has hit No. 1 on Rhythmic radio. The platinum single features 6lack.

This becomes his first #1 on the platform and follows the recent RIAA platinum certification of the same track. Released less than three months ago, the track has amassed over 248M streams in the U.S. and over 400M streams worldwide.

You can hear the single and see the video below.

Advertisement