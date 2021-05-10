The Brow can take a bow for his performance Sunday night. Anthony Davis returned to top form against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The 8-time NBA all-star missed 30 games due to injury this season. He made his comeback late last month against the Davis Mavericks. As he said after the Dallas game on April 22nd, everything will come with time and reps.

Those reps certainly paid off on Sunday night as he leads the game with a huge 42 points. In the closing minute of the game, Davis made a key block that leads to a traditional 3-point play on the Lakers’ next possession, after slamming in a lob from Alex Caruso. He would make the free-throw to cap his point total for the game. The Brow also grabbed 12 rebounds as well.

This victory was a much-needed win for the Lakers. After losing 7 of their last 10 games, they fell to 7th place in the Western Conference during a loss to the Blazers on Friday, May 7. The two teams came into the game tied for 6th place.

Advertisement

The Lakers have been without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for most of the latter half of the NBA season. As LA awaits the return of LeBron James, they look to build momentum heading into the playoffs. With Sunday night’s win, they sit a 7th place and 2 games behind the Portland Trailblazers.

Check out the highlights below.