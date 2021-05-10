According to a report from New Times Rwanda, J. Cole will be on the roster for one of the teams in Basketball Africa League.

The league, which has been facilitated by the NBA and FIBA, is slated to have 12 players on the 12 teams; eight of the players will be local and the remaining four can be from another country, which is where NC-native Cole is set to fit in one of the squads.

#BREAKING: American rapper J. Cole @JColeNC is in Rwanda and could feature for local side Patriots at the upcoming Basketball Africa League.



The New Times has learned he is on the club's roster for the competition. pic.twitter.com/mhHOBCAvhx — The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) May 9, 2021

Cole has been recently spotted in the historically war-torn country and has been added to the Patriots’ roster.

