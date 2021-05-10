SOURCE SPORTS: Steph Curry Admits He Is Keeping An Eye On Bradley Beal As Both Are Closing In On NBA Scoring Title

Steph Curry and Bradley Beal are in a nice old-school battle for the NBA scoring title this season. Beal had 50 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Curry then responded a few hours later by going for 49 in a Golden State Warriors victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After the game, Curry said he was more than aware of what Beal had done.

“Of course, I [knew],” said Curry, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “I know what he’s doing. He’s obviously been playing at a high level. But any time somebody gets 50, you hear about it.”

Curry is currently leading the race with 31.9 points per game, but Beal is not far behind at 31.4. However, Beal picked up a hamstring strain on Saturday that will cost him at least Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

What makes this race for the scoring title that much more interesting is the fact both players are trying to get their respected team into the NBA playoffs. As of right now, both teams are in position for the play-in tournament and no opponent would want to see either team in a win or go home game.