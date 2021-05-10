Swizz Beatz has announced the posthumous studio album of late Hip-Hop icon DMX will arrive on May 28. The new Def Jam Records release will be titled Exodus. The album is executive produced by Swizz.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music,” Beatz said. “Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

Exodus will be the first Def Jam album by DMX in 18 years. The last was 2003’s grand champ. The new album shares its name with DMX’s son Exodus Simmons. The album artwork is by original photographer Jonathan Mannion, who captured some of the most iconic images of DMX throughout his career.

Advertisement

5/28 EXODUS THE ALBUM IS COMING❌ LONG LIVE THE DOG ❌ @DMX ………. pic.twitter.com/cNluWbm0SI — SWIZZ BEATZ (@THEREALSWIZZZ) May 10, 2021

One of the final public moments of DMX’s life was his VERZUZ battle with Snoop Dogg. The camaraderie of the two rap icons was on full display and in a recent interview with Ebro in the Morning, Snoop reflected on his memories of X.

“DMX like old-school cars, and I got like about 20 of them,” Snoop said. “One night I’m sitting in the back and cuz jump in the passenger seat, and we’re just there chopping it up listening to old-school music. If you know anything about DMX, you know he don’t fuck with rap. That nigga don’t fuck with no rap. So I’m playing all this old-school music, it’s turning this nigga on he’s singing all the words, he more into it than me!”

Snoop would reveal the possibly posthumous album from DMX was completely done at his studio. You can hear the full interview below.

In addition, YV Magazine reported that TV One confirmed the two-part Uncensored special centered around the Yonkers native at the Urban Honors press junket Wednesday afternoon.

Part one is set to air on TV One Sunday, May 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PST ahead of the Urban One Honors, which is set to air immediately after hosted by Erica Campbelland news anchor Roland Martin.