Kevin Hart is set to star in the net Netflix film Fatherhood, which will premiere on June 18.

The new film is a funny, emotional, and true heartwarming story that will have you grabbing for your tissues. The new film stars Hart as a widower that is taking on fatherhood. The film will arrive just in time for Father’s Day.

Fatherhood is directed by Paul Weitz, while Hart, Marty Bowen, David Beaubaire, and Peter Kiernan will produce. Starring alongside Hart is Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Frankie R. Faison, Anthony Carrigan and Paul Reiser, Melody Hurd, Deborah Ayorinde.

You can see the trailer below.