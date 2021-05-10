According. to a report from ESPN, Golden State Warriors shooting guard/small forward Damion Lee has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite the fact of being fully vaccinated.

Even though Lee received his single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccination on March 22, he is still among one of 6,000 Americans who still tested positive for the virus after being vasccinated.

In a press conference before the game against the OKC Thunder, Lee said, “I did test positive for COVID about two weeks ago. I did get the vaccine the middle, end of March, but essentially this was just a rare breakthrough case. … Right now, there’s no timeline in the immediate future for me coming back and playing.”

Advertisement